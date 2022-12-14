BJP accuses Congress of vendetta politics

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

The BJP today termed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s order to review all decisions taken by the previous BJP government since April this year as anti-people and dictatorial. It accused the Congress of indulging in vendetta politics.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took to Twitter to question Sukhu’s decision. “In keeping with its tradition, the Congress has started to stall and change decisions taken by the BJP government. It has not even formed a Cabinet but already started to work with a sense of taking revenge,” he tweeted. “We did not change any decision of the previous Congress government and never stalled any development work. However, the Congress has started working with a sense of taking revenge,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma urged the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision or be ready to face protests. “Governments work in continuity. The decision to denotify institutions created and upgraded during the BJP rule is anti-people, dictatorial and an assault on the interests of people,” he alleged.

He said that the BJP would oppose any move to rename the Atal Tunnel. “We have no objection to the Congress putting up a plaque of Sonia Gandhi but we will oppose tooth and nail any move to rename the tunnel,” Sharma added.

Sukhu had said that the missing plaque of the foundation stone of the Atal Tunnel, containing Sonia Gandhi’s name, would be restored soon.

The BJP, however, supported the Chief Minister’s decision to withdraw concessional facilities provided to the MLAs at the Himachal Bhavans, Himachal Sadan, rest houses or guesthouses. “It’s not a decision that will make much of a difference to anyone, but it’s a right decision,” said Sharma.

He rejected rumours that the sidelining of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was one of the reasons for the BJP’s defeat. He said that a comprehensive review of the reasons for the party’s defeat would be done. “We accept people’s mandate and will play the role of a constructive Opposition. We will support government decisions that promote public interest but will oppose anti-people decisions,” he added.

