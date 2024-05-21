BJP lodges complaint with EC, terms Congress attack ‘pre-meditated’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

Opposition BJP today complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the attack on a BJP procession led by its candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while terming it as a premediated plan of the Congress.

District admn blamed The complaint filed before the EC blamed the district administration for the incident.

The BJP condemned the showing of flags to the procession of Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The party alleged the attack by Congress workers put to risk the life of participants at rally.

“I urge your office to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, identify the Congress party perpetrators responsible for orchestrating the attack and ensure that they are held accountable,” Parmod Kumar Thakur, BJP state office secretary wrote to the ECI. Additionally, measures must be put in place to enhance the security protocols surrounding political events to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“I want to bring a very disturbing incident to your notice where the BJP political procession was subjected to a life-threatening attack by Congress workers, putting the lives of the participants at grave risk and resulted in grievous injury to one BJP worker. The assailant Congress workers tried to illegal restrain the political procession and even pelted stones,” the complaint read.

Thakur pointed out that the permission to BJP was provided first and the officers involved in this act are biased against the BJP. Under such circumstances, free and fair elections were doubtful under the circumstances as this act of violence not only endangers the safety and well-being of the individuals involved but also strikes at the very heart of our democratic principles, BJP asserted.

The BJP said such incidents were totally unacceptable. The leader asserted that the right to engage in peaceful political activities must be safeguarded at all costs.

