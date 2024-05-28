BJP prepares for Yogi’s May 30 rally in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 27

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at Rath Maidan in Kullu on May 30. State BJP President Rajeev Bindal took part in a meeting at Shamshi, 8 km from here today, to take stock of the preparations for Yogi’s visit. He took feedback from various committees formed for the preparation of the rally and gave suggestions.

Mandi Parliamentary constituency BJP incharge and former minister Govind Singh Thakur said, “15,000 BJP workers from Kullu, Banjar and Manali will participate in this rally and responsibilities have been assigned to respective block presidents.” District BJP president Arvind Chandel had a detailed discussion with the BJP office-bearers regarding the success of the public meeting.”

It is noteworthy that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to visit Kullu on May 29 for an election rally. She will be accompanied by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and her helicopter is expected to land in the Dhalpur ground.

