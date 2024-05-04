 BJP won Rajya Sabha poll by ‘buying’ MLAs, says CM : The Tribune India

  Himachal
BJP won Rajya Sabha poll by ‘buying’ MLAs, says CM

CM Sukhvindr Sukhu and Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh during an election rally at Banjar on Friday.



Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 3

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had come for one-month shooting in Mandi. He said, “Jai Ram Thakur is setting locations for her and she delivers dialogues from the written script.” Sukhu said that Congress had also fielded top hero and people’s choice and public will ensure Vikramaditya’s victory.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had stolen the Rajya Sabha seat by buying MLAs. He said, “We don’t have money but we have power of the masses.” He said the government had made promises which would be fulfilled in five years. The OPS had been restored despite opposition by the Central government. He said that Rs 2,200 crore more revenue was generated and economy has been brought on track by banishing corruption.

Mandi parliamentary constituency Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh said, “This country does not have ‘Shahzadas’ (princes) but it has a king. Former CM Virbhadra Singh was a king in the heart of masses and not because he belonged to the Royal family.” He said that he was ‘Mushkil waqt mein parivaarik sadasya’ (family member in difficult times) and he stood by the people during natural calamity last year.

“Will the BJP candidate guarantee to quit Bollywood and be available for the service of the masses after winning or losing the elections,” the PWD minister asked. He said that Kangana had insulted former PM like Atal Bihari Vajpayee by stating that India got Independence in 2014.

Vikramaditya said his first priority after becoming an MP would be completion of Jalori tunnel and developing tourism in the region. He said, “Nazrana given to the deities during festivals was started by Congress and Dev Sadans in Kullu and Mandi were also built by Congress government. The Congress will continue to fortify Dev Samaj and people should not fall in trap in the name of religion.”

He said that even women inclined towards the BJP should fill forms to avail Rs 1,500 per month as the Congress had allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore for this scheme.

