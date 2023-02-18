British High Commission team calls on CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

A delegation of the British High Commission, led by Arina Cosac, Head of Climate Change Policy, met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal was moving towards becoming a green energy state by 2025 and e-mobility would play a vital role in achieving this target.

“The inputs of a survey conducted in Shimla under the India-UK PACT will help in developing it as a Smart city,” he added.

The India-UK PACT provides funds to the Research Triangle Institute (RTI) for identifying policy and institutional gaps around public transport transitioning to electric vehicles, both at state and city levels. Overcoming these identified constraints is crucial for facilitating the shift towards sustainable inclusive growth.