Chinese kite thread banned in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 27

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal has banned use and sale of Chinese made kite threads made of nylon and having glass coating. The orders have been issued in compliance of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT had issued orders in this regard in the year 2017. The Deputy Commissioner said that the reason for issuing the orders was that a person got his nose injured due to the use of nylon kite thread imported from China.

The DC said the use and sale of ‘pucca’ threads made of a mixture of nylon, brass, glass, Chinese ‘manjha’ has been banned for two months in Kangra. Anyone found selling or using the Chinese kite threads would be prosecuted under section 188 of the CrPC for violating the orders issued under 144 of the CrPC.

Nipun Jindal, while issuing an order under Section-144, said that on January 22, a report was received through the media that a person suffered serious injury to his nose due to the use of Chinese thread in flying kites in Indora. Besides the said injury, the Chinese nylon kite thread was perceived as a threat to environment and ecology of the area.

There was a ban on the use of plastic in the state and the use of Chinese nylon thread comes under the category of plastic. Due to this, sale and use of nylon brass, glass coated thread, Chinese ‘manjha’ has been banned with in Kangra district for the next two months. —