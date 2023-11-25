Chowari-Jot suitable for adventure tourism: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 24

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today inspected the scenic Chowari-Jot pass, a famous tourist spot in Chamba district. He reviewed the possibilities of organising paragliding and winter sports activities here with a view to promoting adventure tourism.

Divisional Forest Officer Kritigya Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Sharma, and District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Rajeev Mishra accompanied the Deputy Commissioner and discussed the necessary measures for starting tourism activities at the pass.

Situated at an altitude of 9,448 feet above sea level, the Chowari-Jot pass is an important tourist destination with immense potential for adventure tourism. The site is also suitable for organising eco-tourism activities.

Devgan asked the DTDO to prepare an estimatefor the beautification and maintenance of various structures and construction of roads at this site. "The district administration has started a special exercise to develop the untouched tourist places of the district under the Chalo-Chamba campaign,"the DC said.

#Chamba #Paragliding