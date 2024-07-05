Close shave for 3 families as trees fall on buildings

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, July 4

Three families had a narrow escape last night when big frees fell on five buildings in Maranda town under the Palampur Municipal Corporation on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154.

While no loss of life was reported, property worth lakhs was damaged in the incident. The affected persons alleged that the administration was well aware of the condition of the old trees, but did not take the initiative to remove these trees.

Ashok Sood, Kulbhushan and Romesh Sood, owners of the buildings that were damaged partially, alleged that over 100 such trees under the Palampur MC were posing a threat to life and property of people, but the authorities concerned had turned a blind eye to the issue.

They claimed that residents had brought the matter to the notice of the civic and MC administration, but to no avail.

On June 27, The Tribune had highlighted that old trees on the roadside in the Palampur area were posing a threat to the people during the monsoon season. The authorities had identified over 100 trees in different locations on the Pathankot-Mandi NH in the Palampur MC. With the onset of monsoon, inhabitants of Holta, Kapila Nursing Home, bus stand, Lohana, Kalu di Hatti, Tiny Tots School, Mission Compound, Maranda and Karan Hospital complex have been spending sleepless nights, as several old trees have become a threat to them.

They had also submitted a complaint to the Palampur SDM, Divisional Forest Officer and MC authorities for the removal of dangerous trees.

Palampur Mayor Gopal Nag told The Tribune that the MC had received several representations from the residents for the removal of dangerous trees from near their houses. The MC officials had visited the sites for verification. Now, the MC has referred the matter to the Palampur SDM, who has the power to get trees axed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Palampur #Pathankot