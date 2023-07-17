Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured

Mandi, July 17
One person has died and three were injured after a cloudburst near Kais village in Kullu’s Raison at 3.55 am Monday. The incident happened following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.
Kullu DEOC informed the incident occurred near Kais village at Raison in Kullu district.
The person killed has been identified as Badal Sharma of Chansari village and three persons were injuries as they were washed away in a vehicle.
Rescue and police teams were on the way to the incident site.
A road is blocked at one point on the way, a JCB has been deployed for that.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for rain in four states, including Himachal Pradesh. IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17.
Heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landslides, flash floods, damaging roads and infrastructure.
So far the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,357 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 and 111 people have died in rain-related and road accidents, according to the state emergency response centre.
