CM: Himachal economy grew 20% during 15-month Congress rule

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, May 4

The economy of Himachal Pradesh has grown by an impressive 20 per cent during the 15-month rule of the Congress government, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district today.

Sukhu, while addressing an election programme organised for Congress candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri, highlighted the achievements of his government and outlined ambitious plans for the future. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening public services and promised sweeping changes in the administrative structure of the state.

He said, “We haven’t assumed power for personal gains or indulging in luxury, our mission is rooted in service and meaningful systemic change.” The Chief Minister outlined an ambitious road map for the state’s economic independence and prosperity. He said that Himachal would become self-reliant by 2027 and India’s most prosperous state by 2032.

He accused the BJP of obstructing the state’s progress. He alleged that senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, regularly visited New Delhi to thwart financial aid to Himachal Pradesh during the biggest natural disaster.

Sukhu alleged, “In their bid to stifle development, BJP leaders even approached the Election Commission with baseless complaints against the Congress government, such as the one regarding the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance provided to women.”

He said his government remained steadfast in its commitment to the people of Himachal. He cited various welfare programmes, especially Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 grants that eligible women in Lahaul Spiti had received in their bank accounts. He added that next month, similar disbursements would be made to the eligible women in other districts as well, including payments for April and May.

Meanwhile, Sultanpuri accused incumbent BJP MP Suresh Kashyap of ignoring development in the Shimla parliamentary constituency and the BJP of not fulfilling its electoral promises such as the setting up a railway line to connect the industrial hubs of Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Sirmaur district.

He said, “The BJP had made hollow promises. The proposed railway line to connect industrial areas in Sirmaur district remains a distant dream.”

Sultanpuri challenged Kashyap to enlist development works he had undertaken using the MPLAD fund. “Not even one person can count development works initiated by the current MP in panchayats,” he added.

