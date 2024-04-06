Himachal CM’s remarks don’t behove his post, says Sundernagar MLA

Mandi, April 5
BJP MLA from Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s statement against the Congress rebel MLAs was not in keeping with his stature. Perhaps for the first time in the history of Himachal, the Chief Minister was seen on the stage forgetting the dignity of his position and making statements like a free-spirited leader.
The Chief Minister targeted the Congress rebel MLAs during the public meeting in Una district yesterday by saying that they sold their honour for Rs 15 crore each.
Jamwal said, “At the public meeting in Una, perhaps the Chief Minister forgot what position he was holding and used bad words for senior leaders. Even before this, such situations were witnessed when leaders or MLAs unhappy with the functioning of their party, joined other parties, but the use of such a language has never been seen or heard in Himachal’s history.”
“It does not suit the Chief Minister to make false allegations against leaders without any evidence,” he added.
“Sukhu came to power saying that he would change the system, but instead of changing the system, he is indulging in politics of lies. The biggest proof of his lies was found by the people of the state, when he denied the guarantee of government jobs to the youth given in his manifesto and Rs 1,500 to women,” said Jamwal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...