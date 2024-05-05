Congress gets boost as BJP’s Manish Tomar, Harpreet Singh Ratan switch camp

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, May 4

In a significant turn of events during Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s visit to Paonta Sahib today, the Congress party received a substantial political advantage over the BJP.

Manish Tomar, a prominent BJP leader, who was once closely associated with local BJP MLA and former minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, made a surprise shift to Congress. Harpreet Singh Ratan, known for his influence among Sikh voters, also bolstered the Congress ranks by joining the party, marking a pivotal moment for Congress in the political landscape of Paonta Sahib. Unlike previous elections where the Congress leaders often departed or remained aloof during crucial times, the trend has reversed with influential leaders actively aligning with the party. Multiple leaders, along with their supporters, have pledged allegiance to the Congress.

The significance of these defections lies in the substantial vote banks and community influence these leaders bring with them. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress stands to gain considerable ground with the addition of these influential figures.

Manish Thakur hails from the Aanjbhoj area of Paonta Sahib and was a contestant in the last Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh Ratan, the grandson of former local MLA and CPS Sardar Ratan Singh, holds sway over a significant portion of the Sikh community and his grandfather’s traditional voter base.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a notable lead of 27,000 votes from the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency. If Congress’s strategic manoeuvring proves successful, it could significantly fortify the party’s position in Paonta Sahib.

The motivations behind these leaders’ move — whether to carve their niche within Congress or to rally behind former MLA of Paonta Sahib Kiranesh Jang — remain to be seen.

