Congress govt has betrayed youth of Himachal, says Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 20

The Congress government has betrayed the youth of the state with its false promises. It has failed to come up to the expectations of people, said former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal here today.

He said that the Congress had promised one lakh jobs to the youth every year but instead it had stopped the selection process for government jobs. He added that Congress leaders had claimed that there were over 67,000 vacant posts in the government sector and these would be filled in the first year of the party’s rule but instead recruitment had been put on hold.

Dhumal said that the Congress had assured people before the Assembly elections that on coming to power, it would merge the services of these employees with the Rural Development Department but it had instead sacked them all.

