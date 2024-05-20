Congress will ensure fixed income to every family, says Anand Sharma

Dharamsala, May 19
One of the ten guarantees of the Congress party, ‘Guarantee of Women’s Justice’, will ensure a fixed income to every family every month, Congress candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency and former union minister Anand Sharma, said while addressing a rally in Kangra today. He said the Cong had resolved to start the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs one lakh every year as unconditional cash transfer to every poor family.
He said under the scheme, this amount would be transferred directly to the bank account of the oldest woman in the house. If the elderly woman is not alive, it will be transferred to the account of the oldest member of the family. This scheme would be started in phases and reviewed every year to assess the number of beneficiary families and its impact on poverty alleviation, he said.
He said the 106th Amendment Act of the Constitution was a sign of the BJP’s betrayal. The Amendment Act contains ‘devious provisions’ that would allow reservation only after 2029, he added.
