Congress wrests Rajgarh Nagar Panchayat

Solan, October 3
Congress has wrested the Rajgarh nagar panchayat (NP) after ten months as the candidates supported by it have been elected as the president and vice-president in the elections held today at Rajgarh in Sirmaur district.
While Jyoti Sahni was elected the president, Kapil Thakur, an independent candidate, became the vice-president. There were four Congress-supported candidates, two BJP-supported candidates and an independent candidate for the seven wards in the Rajgarh NP.
The Congress outperformed the BJP-supported candidates and won both seats by five votes. The BJP-supported candidates could only get two votes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing
Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US
The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...