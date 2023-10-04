Congress wrests Rajgarh Nagar Panchayat

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 3

Congress has wrested the Rajgarh nagar panchayat (NP) after ten months as the candidates supported by it have been elected as the president and vice-president in the elections held today at Rajgarh in Sirmaur district.

While Jyoti Sahni was elected the president, Kapil Thakur, an independent candidate, became the vice-president. There were four Congress-supported candidates, two BJP-supported candidates and an independent candidate for the seven wards in the Rajgarh NP.

The Congress outperformed the BJP-supported candidates and won both seats by five votes. The BJP-supported candidates could only get two votes.

#Congress #Sirmaur #Solan