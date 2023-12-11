Cop booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 10

The Baddi police today booked a constable for cheating as he allegedly sought Rs 5,000 from a shopkeeper on the Sair road by misusing his uniform during his leave.

A Baddi resident, Gurdeep Singh, complained that a policeman in uniform took Rs 5,000 from him on December 7 and promised to return it through Google Pay. He, however, failed to do so.

Another resident, Sunil, also had a similar complaint. He alleged that a policeman came to his shop at Katha village yesterday and sought Rs 3,400 from him. He said he had to receive his senior’s courier and would return the money soon through Google Pay, alleged Sunil.

Sunil gave him the cash as he was in uniform but the policeman ran away without returning the money. A CCTV camera footage showed the policeman talking to somebody while he sought money from the shopkeeper.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said a case of cheating under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC had been registered against constable Shiv Kumar.

