Nahan: Cop riding bike crushed under truck

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 11

A policeman riding a motorcycle was run over by a truck and killed at the Batapul Chowk in Paonta Sahib yesterday. The truck driver tried to flee after the accident but the police arrested him after a brief chase. The policeman, Anil (40), was posted in the Nahan Police Lines at present and was a resident of Paonta Sahib. The police have registered a case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Paonta Sahib