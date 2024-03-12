Nahan: Cop riding bike crushed under truck

Nahan, March 11
A policeman riding a motorcycle was run over by a truck and killed at the Batapul Chowk in Paonta Sahib yesterday. The truck driver tried to flee after the accident but the police arrested him after a brief chase. The policeman, Anil (40), was posted in the Nahan Police Lines at present and was a resident of Paonta Sahib. The police have registered a case.
