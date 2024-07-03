Cops, forest officials remove 12 tents near Shinku La in Lahaul

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 2

A team of the police, forest and revenue officials removed 12 tents pitched by two persons from Zanskar in Ladakh towards Lahaul and Spiti district, about 20 km from Shinku La.

The duo had erected tents for their tourism business and were also running a restaurant in the Sumdoh area.

MLA Anuradha Rana urged the government to resolve the ongoing Leh-Ladakh border issue with Himachal Pradesh soon so that there was no discord between the people of both regions.

While the ongoing dispute at the Sarchu border was unresolved, a dispute had also started on the Shinku La border

Villagers of Chhinka Rarik village of the Darcha panchayat had informed the police about the matter a few days ago, following which a joint inspection team reached the spot to verify the facts, giving the occupants three days to remove the encroachments.

Sources said one of the persons was married to a girl of Kullu and claimed that it was his property, but the revenue officials clarified that there was no private land in the area.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said the 12 tents put up by the two persons from Zanskar were removed yesterday. He said the occupants were given an ultimatum to also remove a fibre and wooden structure erected by them in the area till July 4 or face legal action.

In September 2015, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had connected Zanskar Valley to Lahaul by building a road at Shinku La. In 2016, tourists started reaching Shinku La. The increasing tourism activities drew the attention of the people of Zanskar towards Shinkula. The sources added that people of Zanskar claimed their rights over the Sumdoh area, which people of Lahaul opposed.

