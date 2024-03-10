Cut off due to snow, Spiti valley school kids get police help to talk to parents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 9

Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Lari in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district were elated yesterday to see a police vehicle arriving on the school campus, located around 20 km from Sumdo near the China border. The schoolchildren had not spoken to their parents for the past two weeks. Due to recent snowfall, the entire Spiti valley is cut off from the rest of the state. Electricity supply and telephone services have remained disrupted in the area.

These days, due to holidays, the children from the Spiti valley have gone to their homes while the students belonging to the Lahaul valley are staying at the school. Due to the closure of the Kunzam Pass, the people of Lahaul have to travel a long distance via Jalori, Rampur and Kinnaur to reach Spiti.

These days, Spiti is experiencing around minus 20°C temperature. Therefore, parents were worried about the well-being of their wards. Also, teachers from other districts posted in the school were unable to talk to their families.

On the request of the worried parents, SP, Lahaul and Spiti, Mayank Choudhary sent a police team deployed at the Sumdo check post to the school to inquire about the well-being of the children and the staff. When the police team reached the school, the staff informed them about the lack of LPG cylinders. The police arranged LPG cylinders and other essential items for the school. They also let the children and the school staff talk to their families through a satellite phone.

School principal Sanjay Rahi said that they had been without electricity and telephone service for the past several days in minus 20°C temperature. In such a situation, the police provided them much relief on Shivratri. He added that besides the children, the school staff also talked to their family members with the help of the satellite phone.

Rahi expressed gratitude to the SP and the Lahaul and Spiti administration for their help.

