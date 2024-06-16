Demand 48 MLD, supply 33 MLD: Water crisis deepens in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

The ongoing water crisis in Shimla has deepened and the supply in the city has been severely hit over the past two days. The water level has gone down in the reservoirs/water bodies from where pumping is done for providing supply to the city.

Water is being supplied in the city on alternate days now.

Shimla receives water supply mainly from Gumma, Giri, Churot, Koti Brandi and Chairh. However, the water sources from which supply is made to Shimla are on the verge of drying up due to excessive heat and less snowfall during the winter season.

Over the past few days, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) had been providing around 40 MLD water, but the figure has now come down to 33 MLD.

SJPNL officials today held a meeting with Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha, who took note of the situation and enquired about various steps being taken to handle the situation.

“The average requirement of water in the city these days is 47-48 MLD due to the floating population of tourists, the supply is, however, somewhat less, due to which certain areas in the city are facing water shortage,” said Onkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Jal Shakti and Revenue).

Double pumping was being done from the Chabba scheme to enhance the supply of 13 MLD water.

AGM (Water), SJPNL, PP Sharma said, “Most of the water sources from which pumping is done for Shimla city are drying up due to scorching heat. The supply may be further affected, if the situation remains the same.”

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan has urged the people to use water judiciously. The municipal corporation was also sending water tankers to all areas, he said.

On Saturday, the city received 33.88 MLD water out of which 19.85 MLD was lifted from Gumma, 11.58 MLD from Giri, 1.35 MLD from Churot, 0.49 MLD from Chairh and 0.61 MLD from Koti Brandi.

