Development of Himachal Pradesh priority of govt: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 12

“The development of Himachal Pradesh is the only priority of the Congress government in the state,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public meeting at Galore village in the Nadaun Assembly constituency in Hamipur district today.

He said, “The BJP tried to destabilise our government but failed in its attempt. Six MLAs betrayed the Congress and voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. The BJP has given ticket to all those MLAs, who were expelled from the Vidhan Sabha.” He urged people to defeat the BJP in both Lok Sabah elections and Vidhan Saba byelections.

Sukhu said that the BJP’s rally in Hamirpur yesterday was a big flop and party leaders only misled people.

He added that the BJP was left with no agenda and was trying to divide people on religious lines.

Earlier, a number of local BJP leaders and workers joined the Congress. The Chief Minister said that the Congress government had accelerated development in the state and the Galore area would also be developed as per suggestions of the people of the area. Sanjeev Sharma, pradhan of Galore Khas panchayat, apprised Sukhu about the demands of the people of the area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu