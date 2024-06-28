DGCA team inspects Shimla, Rampur helipads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) undertook inspection of Sanjauli and Rampur heliports on June 24 and 25. The DGCA team — comprising assistant directors Alok Ranjan and Ved Prakash Prajapati — inspected both the sites and reviewed the observations pending from the last inspection, which was conducted on March 17 last year. The team will submit its report shortly to pave way for the operational authorisation of the two ports so that helicopter flights could be launched.

The operationalisation of the heliport at Sanjauli could go a long way in promoting tourism, especially for high end arrivals. It has been a long-pending demand of the tourism industry to start a heli-taxi service from Sanjauli heliport to facilitate smooth movement of tourists.

Tourism officials said dedicated manpower such as heliport managers and safety managers have been deployed at both the heliports. Police, fire personnel along with crash fire tenders and medical teams, equipped with ambulances, have been deployed there, as per norms.

The DGCA team inspected the preparedness with respect to security, fire and ambulance services for the operationalisation of the two heliports. All necessary prerequisites as per the civil aviation regulations were also examined by the team.

