 Dharamsala film fest from Nov 4 : The Tribune India

Dharamsala film fest from Nov 4

Dharamsala film fest from Nov 4


Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 19

The 12th edition of the Dharamsala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be organised at McLeodganj from November 4 to 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal said that officials had been directed to publicise the film festival and ensure that maximum tourists and locals come and watch films in the festival.

This year’s venue for the film festival is the Tibetan Children’s Village, Upper Dharamsala, nestled in the thickly forested Deodhar slopes next to the popular Dal Lake of Dharamsala. Film screenings, masterclasses and discussions will take place in two auditoriums at the school campus as well as in two of Picture Time’s revolutionary mobile digital cinemas.

The films to be showcased in the festival include Achal Mishra’s third film Ri, which will have its World Premiere at the DIFF. Rapture (Rimdogittanga), directed by Dominic Sangma, which premiered at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival and won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Cultural Diversity, is also part of the line-up. Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s Which Colour, which had its international premiere at the 52nd International Film Festival, Rotterdam, will be presented along with its cast and crew.

In the international drama section the South Asian premiere of The Buriti Flower (Crowrã) by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, which received accolades at Cannes Un Certain Regard 2023, would be key highlight. Other highlights in this section include: CJ “Fiery” Obasi’s allegorical tale Mami Wata, winner of the Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Prize; Iranian-born director Sepideh Farsi’s animation feature, The Siren, which opened the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival; and Aki Kaurismäki’s enchanting Fallen Leaves, the winner of the Jury Prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, would also feature in the drama section, the DIFF organisers said.

This year’s edition will feature several internationally acclaimed documentary films, including the Asia Premiere of I am Sirat, a collaboration between Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja; the India Premiere of award-winning Israeli filmmaker Guy Davidi’s Haunting Innocence; and renowned Chilean documentary filmmaker Patricio Guzman’s My Imaginary Country.

