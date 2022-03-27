Dharamsala literature festival concludes

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 26

The two-day Dharamsala literature festival concluded here today. Many local authors got a chance to present their views on the second day. Dolly Guleria, famous Punjabi folk singer, mesmerised the audience with her perfromance at the end of the festival.

Jupinderjit Singh’s session on his book ‘The Pistol of Bhagat Singh’ and IPS officer Soumya Sambasivan’s session on her book ‘Tara The Enchantress’ evoked interest in the audience.

Soumya Sambasivan elaborated on the connect between Indian and Tibetan civilisations. She said that Tara goddess, on which her book was based, was a common connect between Indian and Tibetan civilsations. The audience appreciated her Hindi and Urdu couplets.

Roshan Sharma, head of Department of English, CUHP, Gautam Vyathith, Suneela Sharma, and Abhiyodita Gautam engaged in a conversation with Prajya Mishra over their books.

Suneela Sharma explained about her book on Pahari accent of English language while Abhiyodita Gautam narrated her fiction on the plight of Bhakra Dam oustees, who were uprooted from their traditional land.

Hardeep Singh Chandpuri gave tips to the students on how to write and get their literature published. Anish Joel, a writer from Dharamsala, engaged in a conversation over the subject of spirituality.

The Kangra DC, who presided over the concluding ceremony, said that the festival would be made an annual feature. It gave an opportunity to students and other people in the city to learn about writing by interacting with prominent authors, he added. —