Dhumal seeks written exam for armed forces

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 7

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal urged the Union Ministry of Defence to conduct the written test for recruitment in various wings of the armed forces today. Significantly, the screening and ground tests were conducted about two years ago but the written tests were deferred following the Covid pandemic.

Dhumal said he had received requests from youngsters who had qualified ground and screening tests conducted by Army recruitment offices. He assured aspirants that he would request Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to direct the recruitment department to expedite the selection process.

Dhumal also visited house of Roshan Lal in Bari village near here. The house and saw mill of Roshan Lal was gutted in fire a week ago. He assured the affected family that they would soon be provided help. He said he would also ask the CM to establish a fire station at Tauni Devi village.