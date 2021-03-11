Discuss ill-effects of drug abuse with kids: Governor

shimla, june 1
Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue and it should be resolved emotionally, besides implementing law and policies made by the government in this direction, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
He was addressing the inaugural session of a five-day training programme for Capacity Enhancement of Investigation and Supervisory Officers of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies of Himachal Pradesh organised by Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) here today.
Consciousness could be brought into the society through an emotional motivational programme, which would bring positive results, he said.
The governor also said
that we should discuss the ill-effects of drug abuse with children so that effective steps could be taken in future.
He further added that every individual has the responsibility of taking initiative from their home itself.
“We should spend time with the wards and try to connect them with the family and moral values should be inculcated in children by parents,” he added.
Adviser of the South Asia Office of the UNODC Jayant Mishra gave the details of the five-day programme.
