Drug menace on the rise in Rohru, 52 arrests in 6 months

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The drug menace in Theog subdivision in Shimla district is on the rise, with 502-gm chitta (heroin), 2.8-kg cannabis and 2.4-kg opium having been seized during the past six months.

While 369.26-gm heroin had been seized in Theog alone, 107.93 gm of contraband was seized in Kotkhai. In Deha, 24.80-gm heroin had been seized.

According to the police, 20 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act have been registered in Theog subdivision during the past six months and 52 persons have been arrested.

Recently, the police had arrested six persons, including the main supplier of drugs from Chandigarh, in connection with inter-state drug trade. The accused were active in drug trade in the Kotkhai, Ratnari and Baghi areas of Shimla district.

It is mostly youngsters who are falling prey to drugs and substance abuse in these areas. The rise in drug abuse in the upper Shimla region, which is known as apple growing belt of the state, has also raised concern amongst people.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said the Shimla police were committed to eradicate the drug menace from the region for which continuous efforts were being made.

He said during the past six months, 39 persons have been arrested from Theog, 10 from Kotkhai and three from Deha. “The drive against the drug menace is ongoing and many inter-state drug rackets active in the Theog and Kotkhai areas have been busted in the past six months,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace #Shimla