Edible oil, sugar not available at fair price shops in state, says Satti

Our Correspondent

Una, June 17

The state Civil Supplies Corporation was in a mess and its working had derailed, said Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti while addressing mediapersons here today. He added that the corporation had not found time to process tenders for edible oils and the Civil Supplies Department was yet to approve the price of sugar to be supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Satti said that consequently, essential items, including edible refined oil, mustard oil and sugar, were not available at fair price shops in the state and consumers were getting only a few food items under the PDS, forcing them to purchase the remaining items at higher prices from the open market.

He added that the supplies of edible oil and sugar were not available even in the godowns of the Civil Supplies Corporation and under the prevailing conditions, these essential items would not be available to consumers for the next couple of months, too.

He alleged that the Congress government in the state was a ‘Mitron ki Sarkar’ and it worked only to benefit the friends of those in power. He added that the government was “of the friends, for the friends and by the friends” and that these ‘friends’ of those in power were the only ones to have benefited the most during the past 18-month rule of the Congress government.

Satti alleged that there was misgovernance and chaos all around and the people of all sections of society were suffering.

The former state BJP president alleged that the Congress government had always been found wanting in addressing the problems of the general public. He claimed that development had come to a grinding halt while panchayat representatives were demanding money to start sanctioned works. The government, however, had no funds to initiate even minor public works, he added.

Satti alleged that there was chaos even in government offices. He cited an incident and said that a Junior Engineer in the Dhaneta office of the State Electricity Corporation in Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur district had recently assaulted his senior officers under the influence of liquor. He added that there should be no political patronage for such anti-social elements and strict action was required to be taken against such employees, who defame the state and its people.

