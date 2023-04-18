Eight companies bid for Bijli Mahadev ropeway project in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 17

Eight companies participated in a bidding for the tender to construct the ropeway from Pirdi to famous Bijli Mahadev Temple, a scenic pilgrim spot on top of the Kharal hill opposite Kullu town. National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) had invited tenders for the construction of 2.7 km-long ropeway.

A boarding and de-boarding station will also be built at Pechha in the Kharal valley. The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Earlier, the government had given the project to Usha Breco Limited. Due to sluggish work of the company, the government handed over the project to NHLML.

He said, “The construction work of Bijli Mahadev ropeway will start soon. It will be completed by the selected firm by May 2025.”

He thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg for their cooperation in completing the pre-construction formalities of the project in a short time.

The CM and CPS had got the project approved from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in February. All necessary clearances for the project were obtained and the land was transferred to the NHLML.

The construction of the ropeway from Pirdi to famous Bijli Mahadev Temple will give a boost to tourism in the area.

Col Anil Sen (retd), zonal officer, north region, NHLML, said, “Eight tenders have been received for the construction of the Bijli Mahadev ropeway, which are being technically examined. If all participating firms pass the technical test, then financial bids will be opened. The firm that does not meet the criteria of the technical tender will be given some time to present its version.”