Ex-BJP chief, now in Congress, vows defeat of turncoat Rana

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 9

Former Zila Parishad Chairperson and former BJP chief of the Sujanpur constituency Rakesh Thakur, who joined the Congress, accorded a rousing welcome to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today, leading to shockwave among the BJP leaders of the district.

Notably, Sujanpur is the constituency of expelled Congress MLA Rajinder Rana, who is now contesting the Assembly byelections from the constituency as a candidate of the BJP.

Thakur said people of the constituency were annoyed with Rajinder Rana and the BJP for inducting Rana into the party and fielding him as the BJP candidate.

Rana had betrayed everyone during his political career, Thakur said, adding that former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal introduced Rana to politics and appointed him the Vice-Chairman of the Media Advisory Committee. However, Rana left him and went to the Congress during Virbhadra Singh’s time. Later, his ambitions led to an attempt to destabilise the present government but he failed, he added. He said a large number of BJP leaders and workers in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency would join the Congress in the coming days and ensure victory for the Congress candidate, and the defeat of BJP candidate Rajinder Rana.

