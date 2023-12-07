Ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 6

Many parties used name of Dr BR Ambedkar for political gains but it was only the BJP that acknowledged and honoured contribution of Ambedkar in the nation building. This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, while addressing a function organised to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar at Gasota near here today. He said Ambedkar was a great economist and politician who devoted his life for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

Dhumal said Ambedkar was decorated with highest civil citation ‘Bharat Rattan’ in 1990. He had not only played vital role in drafting the Constitution but also in the freedom struggle of the country, Dhumal added.

