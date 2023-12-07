Ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

Hamirpur, December 6
Many parties used name of Dr BR Ambedkar for political gains but it was only the BJP that acknowledged and honoured contribution of Ambedkar in the nation building. This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, while addressing a function organised to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar at Gasota near here today. He said Ambedkar was a great economist and politician who devoted his life for the welfare of weaker sections of society.
Dhumal said Ambedkar was decorated with highest civil citation ‘Bharat Rattan’ in 1990. He had not only played vital role in drafting the Constitution but also in the freedom struggle of the country, Dhumal added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...