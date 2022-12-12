Ex-servicemen rally at Yol Cantt

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 11

A rally of ex-servicemen was organised by the Rising Star Corps at the Yol Cantt today to address the grievances of over 1,000 veterans and 55 Veer Naris from Kangra district. Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, Army Commander of the Western Command, interacted with Veer Naris and veterans and felicitated them.

General Khanduri reiterated that the achievements of our esteemed veterans and the brave Veer Naris remain at the core of our ethos in the Indian Army. While recognising their sacrifice, he expressed gratitude towards them.

The ex-servicemen and the Veer Naris were also informed about the recent initiatives by the Government of India and the Indian Army towards their welfare. Several aspects of women empowerment, including their commissioning, were shared with those present.

Besides redressing the grievances, a medical camp and welfare-related facilities were also organised where an easy access to the ex-servicemen was ensured. Information on the key government schemes was also provided by the functionaries of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, Army Welfare Placement Organisation and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme.

The event culminated with a cultural programme, including Gatka, Kalaripayattu, and a scintillating performance by the combined pipe band of the Rising Star Corps.

The performance by talented soldiers of the Rising Star Corps left the audience awestruck in the picturesque background of Dhauladhar ranges.

The event is a part of intensive efforts by the Western Command to strengthen the bond with veterans and maintain a close connect with them.