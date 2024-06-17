Exhibition on Indira Gandhi’s legacy held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a photo exhibition titled “Indira’s Himachal-Towards New Frontiers” at Padam Complex on the Ridge here. He said that the exhibition was held to pay tribute to the pivotal role of Indira Gandhi in the developmental journey of country and her love for HP.

CM said the exhibition depicted Indira Gandhi’s contribution towards nation building in the post-independence era. “This exhibition brings new and fresh aspects of her courageous life, her struggles, her lasting legacy and her close relationship with the people and the state,” he said. He further said Indira Gandhi’s spiritual bond with Himachal Pradesh was profound. Her wish to retire to the hills of Mashobra and her son Rajiv Gandhi’s fulfillment of scattering her ashes over the Himalayas highlight her deep-rooted love for Himachal.

The photographs in the exhibition are mostly from the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust (IGMT) archives, New Delhi. The narrative captures her life journey through images to her emerging social and political role in the political arena until 1966, when she became India’s first woman PM. Subsequent sections focus on her life as PM over three terms, 1966-71, 1971-77 and 1980-84, along with her interim years as Opposition leader from 1977-80.

“Indira Gandhi also prioritised education and healthcare, leading to the establishment of prestigious institutions in the state which have grown into pillars of excellence as of now” stated the CM. He also praised Eka Archiving Services for displaying the exhibition featuring a remarkable collection of photographs.

