Farm varsity gets award for quality seed production

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 27

The quality seed production department of CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, has been conferred with the prestigious Best Performance Centre Award 2022-23.

VC Prof HK Chaudhary said under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Seed (Crops), quality seed production in the Department of Seed Science and Technology had been awarded the national award. It was conferred under the Quality Seed Production Component. Dr RK Kapila, Nodal Officer (Seed), received it from the Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, New Delhi.

Chaudhary said the All India Coordinated Research Project on Seed (Crops) was going on in 38 state agricultural universities and the selection of CSK HP Agriculture University proved the standards adopted by it for the production of quality seed.