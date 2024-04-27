Fearing defeat, Congress blames EVMs: Anurag

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that apprehending defeat in the forthcoming elections, the Congress was preparing to put the entire blame of the imminent drubbing on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Anurag attended an election-related meeting in the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district. He said that the BJP supported the Supreme Court’s rejection of a petition seeking the matching of VVPAT slips. “Once again, the Opposition has been exposed for repeatedly blaming EVMs for its defeat. People have repeatedly rejected the Congress but it tries to create confusion by terming EVMs as faulty,” he alleged.

Anurag warned people against the wrong policies of the Congress. “After your death, the party wants to grab your property and give it to its voters instead of your children. Therefore, you all need to be cautious of the Congress and other parties associated with it,” he added.

Asked about the Muslim quota, he said, “The BJP has made it clear that the Muslim quota will be abolished and the SC, ST and the OBC will be given their rights. The Congress’ appeasement politics have been exposed before the country as it wants to give your property, quota and all rights to a particular community.”

Anurag accused the Congress and its allies of indulging in the politics of regionalism, casteism, nepotism and ‘Sanatan’ antagonism. “The manifesto of the Congress looks anti-India and inspired by foreign forces,” he added.

