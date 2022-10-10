First giant swing in Manali soon

New Delhi, October 9
Come January, tourists in Manali will be able to get adrenaline rush riding a giant swing backed by artificial intelligence (AI), which has been built by a start-up incubated at IIT, Mandi, and is claimed to be the first-of-its kind in the world.
Founded by four childhood adventure enthusiast friends, who are engineers and certified rock climbers and mountaineers, the start-up called ‘ManaliSwing’, has completed its human jump trials and is in process of filing five patents for the concept and design.
The team claims it has already been approached by the Dubai government to launch the swing in the country and is in conversation with interested agencies in Switzerland too.
“We will offer one of the world’s most creative and safe giant swing like bungy jumping but instead of going down on rubber bungy cord, here one freefall followed by giant swing on dual dynamic ropes with over 100 possible jump styles allowing one to experience the adrenaline of 70m free fall with AI promising impeccable safety like never before,” Utsav Soni, one of the founders said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...