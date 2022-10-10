First giant swing in Manali soon

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

Come January, tourists in Manali will be able to get adrenaline rush riding a giant swing backed by artificial intelligence (AI), which has been built by a start-up incubated at IIT, Mandi, and is claimed to be the first-of-its kind in the world.

Founded by four childhood adventure enthusiast friends, who are engineers and certified rock climbers and mountaineers, the start-up called ‘ManaliSwing’, has completed its human jump trials and is in process of filing five patents for the concept and design.

The team claims it has already been approached by the Dubai government to launch the swing in the country and is in conversation with interested agencies in Switzerland too.

“We will offer one of the world’s most creative and safe giant swing like bungy jumping but instead of going down on rubber bungy cord, here one freefall followed by giant swing on dual dynamic ropes with over 100 possible jump styles allowing one to experience the adrenaline of 70m free fall with AI promising impeccable safety like never before,” Utsav Soni, one of the founders said.

