Flashflood leaves vehicles stranded near Udaipur

Mandi, June 24

A flashflood in the Madgran nullah near Udaipur on the Udaipur-Tindi-Killar road in Lahaul and Spiti today left several vehicles stranded for a couple of hours this morning, posing a challenge to the local authorities and rescue teams. However, the road was restored to traffic by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the afternoon. The flashflood, triggered by melting of glaciers, swept through the area, blocking the road.

The Madgran nullah, known for its unpredictable behaviour during the summer and monsoon seasons, overflowed its banks, resulting in the flashflood. The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road and restored it to normal traffic by late afternoon.

In another incident, rainwater entered the houses of some people at the Churag market in Karsog subdivision of Mandi district allegedly due to a poor drainage system. They urged the local administration to improve the condition of the drainage system in the Churag market to avoid such an incident in near future.

