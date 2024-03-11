Following in sister’s footsteps, Kartikey cracks Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service exam

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 10

Kartikey Dogra, who hails from Shahpur in Kangra district, has the secured fourth position in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) exam. In all, seven candidates had qualified the exam.

Success mantra One must realise his potential and then his passion will bring the desired result.— Kartikey Dogra

In the realm of competitive exams, where aspirants navigate a sea of challenges, Kartikey’s success stands as a testimony to his perseverance, dedication and strategic preparation.

Having done his schooling from DAV School, Dharamsala, in core science subjects, Kartikey had a solid academic foundation with a degree in engineering from the prestigious NIT, Hamirpur. He gained experience while working in the Department of Atomic Energy for seven years. Realising his passion, he started preparation for the HPAS exam with untiring zeal and dedication.

For Kartikey, his elder sister, Swati Dogra, also an Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officer who is currently working as the Sarkaghat SDM, has always been an inspiration, helping him crack the prestigious exam.

Talking to The Tribune Kartikey said, “This would give me an opportunity to serve the people. I will certainly try to contribute towards the greater good in the service of humanity and public welfare.”

Asked about the message he would give to the younger generation, he said, “Knowledge, passion, hard work and self-introspection are the key areas which should never be lost sight of. One must realise his potential and then his passion will bring the desired result.”

Kartikey’s hobbies include reading books on Ayurveda and practising meditation and Yoga.

He takes keen interest in spirituality and follows Swami Sri Badrika of Solan.

Talking about various role models who have shaped his life, he is deeply fond of S Jaishankar in the realm of geopolitics for his pro-India stance in the international sphere.

