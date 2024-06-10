Giri bridge construction stalled again

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 9

Construction of much-anticipated Giri Bridge, meant to connect Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district to the mainstream, has come to a halt. Initially, slated to be completed by March 2023, the project remains unfinished despite an expenditure of Rs 6 crore.

The project, which envisioned a modern, double-lane bridge spanning 165 m over Giri river in Dadahu at a cost of approximately Rs 16 crore, has faced numerous delays. These delays have resulted in the construction company withdrawing its machinery and material from the site, leaving the bridge incomplete.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by the then Chief Minister on November 19, 2018. Since then, the local population has been eagerly awaiting completion of the bridge, which promises to improve connectivity in the region.

A key hurdle in the project’s progress has been the failure to secure necessary approvals from the Forest Department under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). One of the pillar of the bridge falls within the Forest Department’s jurisdiction, forcing officials to halt the construction and impose a fine of Rs 3.36 lakh on the Public Works Department (PWD). Despite the passage of more than a year since the stoppage of the work, the PWD was yet to obtain the required FCA approval, thus putting the entire project on hold.

An official from the Public Works Department said, “An application for the FCA approval has been submitted and the fine of Rs 3.36 lakh deposited with the Forest Department. We plan to issue a fresh tender for the construction once the approval is granted.”

The delay in construction has raised concern about the safety and reliability of the old Giripul, which has served for 50 years and is now in a dilapidated state. The poor condition of the old bridge poses risk of accidents.

Local residents and officials are hopeful that once the FCA approval is received and construction contract renewed, the Giri Bridge project will resume, providing much-needed infrastructure improvement and ensure safety to the travellers.

