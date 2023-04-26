Girl falls from bus, dies

Hamirpur, April 25
Poonam (22) was reportedly killed after she fell from an HRTC bus near Awahdevi village in the district today.
She had boarded the bus at Awahdevi for Hamirpur. Unfortunately, the door of the bus opened suddenly and she fell out of it. She was rushed to the Tauni Devi hospital but the doctors there declared her brought dead.
SP Akriti Sharma said a case had been registered and the body would be handed over to the bereaved family after a postmortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...