Girl falls from bus, dies

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 25

Poonam (22) was reportedly killed after she fell from an HRTC bus near Awahdevi village in the district today.

She had boarded the bus at Awahdevi for Hamirpur. Unfortunately, the door of the bus opened suddenly and she fell out of it. She was rushed to the Tauni Devi hospital but the doctors there declared her brought dead.

SP Akriti Sharma said a case had been registered and the body would be handed over to the bereaved family after a postmortem.