 'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • 'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 17

It’s without a doubt a “mountain-like challenge” for Himachal Pradesh.

As the state was trying to recover from July’s rain fury, it was battered by the recent heavy rain, which has again thrown life out of gear.

In four days, over 70 people were killed in landslides and cloudburst as houses fell like a pack of cards in parts of the state.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state and about 9,600 houses partially or completely damaged.

In one video, a whole patch of road has been washed away from outside a house and what remains is a car parked precariously.

Another video shows the Unesco world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged near Summer Hill in Shimla after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging.

The heritage track has suffered damage at five to six places with the most affected stretch being between Shimla and Shoghi.

Seven members of a family, including three children, were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed. In all, 13 bodies have been recovered and 10 are feared buried.

Sunita Sharma, a relative of a victim, said, "I have just one request, find them and bring them to us. We will accept them dead or alive. We have been waiting for four days,” adding, “God must be angry, We don't know why God did this to us."

Vinod, the brother of one of the missing persons, said, "The administration should make such areas safe, and have some kind of system in place to ensure that the water recedes immediately."

Mehar Singh, neigbour of a victim, said, "We performed the last rites of four members of a family  on Tuesday. They lost their three generations."

“Look at our roads in Himachal. What’s the point of this kind of development when it comes at a price, and it’s we locals who have to pay for it,” said Shivani, a resident of Shimla.  

Nineteen people died in rain-related incidents in Mandi district on Monday. Seven members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a landslide late on Sunday night in Seghli panchayat while six bodies were recovered at Sambhal near Pandoh. A video showed flashflood taking away everything that came in its way.

Eleven people died in Solan district. Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst as two houses in Jadon village were washed away on Sunday night.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

2
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

3
Punjab

'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

4
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

5
Trending

AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

6
Nation

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

7
Haryana

IREO case: ED lists Gurugram properties of judge’s kin as crime proceeds

8
Nation

Rajasthan woman leaves her husband and kids; elopes to Kuwait with another man

9
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Parts of Punjab, Kangra flooded as Pong, Bhakra release water; HP toll rises to 72

10
Punjab

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

In Gurdaspur, flood-hit villages rise from 45 to 114 in a day; officials fear worst as more heavy rain expected in Himachal

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...

Himachal Pradesh University professor’s body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14

The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing move to dissolve gram panchayats in state

High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats

The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...

Nuh violence: FIR registered against provocative speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat

FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC


Cities

View All

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal at JCP

More pain for Tarn Taran farmers due to water released from Bhakra dam

Finance Minister Cheema hoists national flag in city

Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Over Rs 1 cr gold, 57 iPhones seized at airport, 3 held

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Bathinda girl killed in Canada

Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh: Cancelling licences of erring vendors hits bylaw hurdle

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Punjab minister Aman Arora hoists Tricolour in Mohali, spells out govt feats

Nation can’t repay their debt: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta pays tribute to martyrs in Panchkula

Passenger gets ticket refund for missed train

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

AAP fumes as Congress leader says will fight all seats

Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Fear of floods again grips Lohian people, officials told to be vigilant

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Patriotic fervour marks I-Day

Nawanshahr ADC visits Mirzapur

250 people shifted to safer places at Bholath

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

‘Drug addict’ roughs up cop in Ludhiana

Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

City soaks in I-Day fervour

City soaks in I-Day fervour

CM Mann confers state awards

Patiala: Cheque distribution to flood-hit farmers begins

Thieves strike at university campus again

Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day