Gopal Nag elected Mayor of Palampur MC, Raj Kumar his deputy

Palampur, November 24
Gopal Nag and Raj Kumar of the Congress were today elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Palampur Municipal Corporation unanimously.
As per the notification of the state urban development department issued in 2021, the term of Mayor and Deputy Mayor the Palampur MC is fixed for two-and-a-half years which expired on October 13 last month. The elections for the Palampur MC were held in April 2021 and the Congress emerged victorious.
Earlier too, both the posts were held by the Congress which has a majority in the House having 13 councillors out of 15, while the BJP has two councillors. For the first term of two-and-a-half years the post of Mayor is reserved for Scheduled Castes candidate while the post of Deputy Mayor is open. For the next tenure of two-and-a-half years, the Mayor is elected from the open quota while the Deputy Mayor is from the ST community.
Ashish Butail, local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, while addressing media persons here today, said that Mayor and Deputy Mayor were the choice of all the councillors and were elected with single vote. He said Gopal Nag is an experienced Congress worker who has served as panchayat pradhan for two terms having clean image.
