Government to reimburse staff's HP Bhawan room tariff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

The government will reimburse the room tariff paid by the government servant on duty in Himachal Bhavan/ Sadan in New Delhi and Himachal Bhavan in Chandigarh on the production of the receipt.

On similar lines, the tariff would be reimbursed for their stay in the Circuit House, Willy’s Park, and Peterhoff in Shimla.

The government had hiked the room tariff for stay in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in New Delhi and Chandigarh to Rs 1,200 for bureaucrats, government staff and mediapersons. It had hiked the room tariff and food charges for the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs as well.