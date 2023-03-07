Guv: Buy inexpensive, quality medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla exhorted people to take advantage of quality generic medicines available at affordable prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The Governor said this on the eve of Jan Aushadhi Day under which various programmes were being organised throughout the state from March 1 to March 7.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) people of the state were being provided quality generic medicines at affordable prices to people through 48 functional Jan Aushadhi Kendras. This year the theme is ‘Jan Aushadhi-Sasti Bhi, Achhi Bhi’,” he said.

Shukla said that till now more than 9,177 Jan Aushadhi Kendras had been opened across the country.

“The prices of Jan Aushadhi medicines were generally 50 per cent to 90 per cent less than that of branded medicine which are available in the open market,” said Shukla. He added, “However, these medicines have the same quality as that of expensive branded medicines. More than 1759 high quality medicines and 280 surgical and other products have been provided at these centres,” he said.

Shukla expressed contentment that in Himachal Pradesh this financial year 2022-23, a saving of about Rs 30 crore has been made through sale at Jan Aushadhi Kendras. In addition, Rs 50 crore has been saved through Ayushman and HIM Care cards.

The Governor said that any individual, pharmacist entrepreneurs, NGOs, trusts or a society institution having 120 square feet shop and a trained pharmacist could open a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.