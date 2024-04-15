Gyurmeth wins 100-km event in record time at Silk Route Ultra Trail

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

The fourth edition of the Himalayan Expedition’s Silk Route Ultra Trail concluded here today with Rigzin Gyurmeth becoming the sole winner of the single-day 100-km ultra-trail marathon, finishing the race in 19 hours and 28 minutes with non-stop pace over the explored, ancient and untamed terrains of the Silk Route from Narkanda to Sarahan.

The event featured four categories – 100-km, 55-km, 33-km, and 15-km – in which around 160 individuals of national and international repute took part. Schoolchildren also participated in the race in the under-18 category.

Ankur Kumar won the 55-km race, while Stanzin Wangchuk won the 33-km race and Milan Halder won the 15-km race.

The fourth edition of the marathon began with the ceremonial flag-off on April 12 by Justice Birender Thakur, District and Sessions Judge, Rampur, and Abhishek Verma, ADC, Shimla, at Narkanda. The race day started at 5.30 am on April 13 and culminated today with a grand prize distribution ceremony in Sarahan by the chief guest — Commandant Tenzin Sonam (BSF) — in the presence of Brigadier Narender (Army), who has had an instrumental role in identifying the trail.

The Himalayan Expedition president Rajat Jamwal said the Silk Route Ultra Trail weaved through the historic old Hindustan Tibet road, spanning rugged trails and untarred roads, presenting runners with an ultimate challenge that tested not only their physical capabilities but also their mental fortitude.

“Participants trace the footsteps of ancient merchants and explorers on what was once the oldest and most enigmatic trade route in the heart of the Himalayas, painstakingly identified and marked for participant safety by The Himalayan Expedition team,” he added.

