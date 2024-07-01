Hamirpur was ignored by BJP Govt: Dharmani

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, June 30
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given pace to development in the district that was ignored by the BJP government. This was stated by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing election meetings in the town here on Sunday. He said Chief Minister was proud of the district and he wanted to make it a model district in the state. He said that the development projects that were ignored by BJP government were started by the CM, including construction of bus stand, providing additional funding for the medical college here, establishment of e-bus depot, sports complex and development of tourism centre in the district.
Speaking on the welfare schemes, Dharmani said the Sukh Asharay Scheme had given new dimension to orphans in the state as the government had adopted 4,000 orphans and declared them as children of the state.
Dharmani said the Assembly byelection was forced by BJP as they lured local independent MLA and he resigned. He said Ashish Sharma had not only betrayed people of the constituency but had also dishonoured the mandate of voters.
