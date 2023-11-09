Haroli gets Rs 43-crore projects

Our Correspondent

Una, November 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated and laid the stone of 22 developmental works estimated to cost Rs 43.2 crore in his native Haroli Assembly segment of Una district today. He laid the foundation stone of Rs 33.56-crore schemes and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 9.6 crore.

Agnihotri, while speaking at Haroli village after laying the stone of a drinking water project, said that balanced development in the state to bring about a visible change at the ground level was the top priority of the government. “There will be no scarcity of funds for developmental activities and all government works will be completed in the minimum possible time,” he added.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure good quality in the implementation of the works. He said that the state government was spending Rs 32 crore on providing drinking water, Rs 40 crore on strengthening road infrastructure and Rs 15 crore on the development of the bulk drug park at Polian village in the Haroli segment.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the bulk drug park project was being provided electricity from the Bhakra-Jamalpur power line, while another power line was being laid between Nehrian-Pekhubela and Polian village at a cost of Rs 95 crore for the park. He added that a new power sub-station was being constructed in the Tahliwal industrial area at a cost of Rs 31 crore to meet the growing demand in the region.

Agnihotri said that the work on 19 drinking water schemes was underway in Una district at a cost of Rs 139 crore provided by Asian Development Bank (ADB). He added that the officials concerned had been asked to complete all projects by May 2024. The construction of the Haroli bus stand at a cost of Rs 7 crore would also be completed in next one year.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una