 Himachal Bypoll: Congress picks Subhash Chand from Barsar, Anuradha Rana from Lahaul-Spiti : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Bypoll: Congress picks Subhash Chand from Barsar, Anuradha Rana from Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Bypoll: Congress picks Subhash Chand from Barsar, Anuradha Rana from Lahaul-Spiti

Suspense continues over Dharamsala seat; former BJP minister Markanda denied ticket

Himachal Bypoll: Congress picks Subhash Chand from Barsar, Anuradha Rana from Lahaul-Spiti

Subhash Chand vs ID Lakhanpal (Barsar)



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 6

The Congress finally announced its candidates for Lahaul Spiti and Barsar Assembly bypolls. A decision on the nominee for the Dharamsala segment is still awaited and just a day is left for the election notification.

Anuradha Rana vs Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti)

Subhash Chand vs ID Lakhanpal (Barsar)

The Congress has given ticket to Subhash Chand against its own rebel and three-time former MLA ID Lakhanpal from the Barsar Assembly seat in Hamirpur district. Subhash, from the Rajput community, is likely to give a tough fight to Lakhanpal as he has good connect with the masses and is considered down to earth.

Anuradha vs Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti)

Congress chose to field woman candidate Anuradha Rana, zila parishad chairperson of the tribal Assembly segment of Lahaul Spiti. She has been pitted against former Congress MLA Ravi Thakur, who was disqualified from the Assembly and is now seeking re-election on the saffron ticket.

Two of the three pending tickets out of the total six Assembly bypolls being held in Himachal on June 1 were finally announced late last night. Congress chose to field a woman candidate Anuradha Rana, zila parishad chairperson of the tribal Assembly segment of Lahaul Spiti. She has been pitted against former Congress MLA Ravi Thakur, who was disqualified from the Assembly and is now seeking re-election on the saffron ticket. Thakur had won with a margin of 1,616 votes in 2022 poll.

By fielding Rana, a mature and grounded party loyalist, Congress chose to ignore the claim of former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda who was keen to contest on the Congress ticket. However, the ruling party decided to field a party loyalist rather than give the ticket to Markanda as the District Congress Committee of Lahaul Spiti was opposing the candidature of Markanda for being a turncoat.

The Congress has given ticket to Subhash Chand against its own rebel and three-time former MLA ID Lakhanpal from the Barsar Assembly seat in Hamirpur district. Subhash, from the Rajput community, is likely to give a tough fight to Lakhanpal as he has good connect with the masses and is very down to earth. However, Lakhanpal had won with an impressive margin of 13,792 votes in 2022 Assembly polls defeating Maya Sharma of the BJP, wife of former MLA Baldev Sharma.

The final decision on the Dharamsala seat is still awaited even though the party has zeroed in on the names of former Mayor of Municipal Corporation Devinder Jaggi and Rakesh Chaudhary, who had contested the 2022 Assembly election as BJP candidate. Since Chaudhary, who belongs to the OBC community which has a sizeable presence in the Dharamsala constituency, had polled 24,038 votes, he is likely to put up a tough challenge to Sudhir Sharma, former minister and Congress rebel, contesting on the BJP ticket after being unseated from the Assembly. Sudhir had won with a margin of 3,285 votes in 2022 Assembly poll. Jaggi, on the other hand, is well entrenched in the urban areas of Dharamsala.

The bypoll for six Assembly segments are being held in Himachal following the disqualification of six Congress legislators who were disqualified from the Assembly after they defied the whip on voting for the passing of the Budget. A decision on the Dharamsala Assembly segment is still awaited where former Congress minister Sudhir Sharma is trying his luck on the BJP ticket.

The polling for the six Assembly seats will be held with the parliamentary polls on June 1. The fate of the Congress regime will depend on the outcome of the polls as it needs to win at least one seat to get simple majority of 35 in the 68-member House. At present, the Congress has 34 and BJP 25 MLAs in a House of 62 following the disqualification of six legislators.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

2
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

3
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

4
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

5
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

6
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

7
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

9
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

10
India

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends