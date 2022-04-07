Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur launches 'Chale Booth Ki Aur' campaign

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the ‘Chale Booth Ki Aur, Badhe Jeet Ki Aur’ campaign at Thunag in Seraj constituency of Mandi district today. Earlier, he, along with party workers, listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to commemorate the BJP’s foundation day.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Thunag, said that it was on this auspicious day that the BJP came into existence in Mumbai. Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was its first president.

“In 1975, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country, members of the Jan Sangh held protests against the Congress government. After the withdrawal of the Emergency, the Jan Sangh collaborated with a number of other parties to form the Janta Party. The BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, but its ideological origin dates back to 1951 when Syama Prasad Mukherjee formed the Jan Sangh,” he said.

Thakur said the BJP had planned various events that would conclude on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. He launched the ‘Chale Booth Ki Aur’ campaign by hoisting the party flag on the house of Budhi Singh, booth president of Jhud village in Judi panchayat.

