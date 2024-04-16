 Himachal Day celebrated with fervour : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal Day celebrated with fervour

Himachal Day celebrated with fervour

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presides over state-level function at Shimla’s Ridge

Himachal Day celebrated with fervour

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inspects the state-level Himachal Day Parade at the Ridge in Shimla on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The 77th Himachal Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour today. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the tricolour and took salute of an impressive march past.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with state Congress president Pratibha Singh.

Shukla presided over the state-level Himachal Day function held here on the historic Ridge. The march past was led by Parade Commander IPS Abhishek in which contingents of state police, Home Guards, Bharat Scouts and guides and NCC cadets also participated.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh were also present on the occasion.

The Governor, while congratulating the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day, highlighted the rich heritage and natural splendour that defines this hill state. Emphasising the role of its honest and hardworking people, he commended their resilience in overcoming geographical and economic challenges to drive rapid development in the state.

He lauded the peaceful atmosphere and social harmony as hallmarks that set Himachal Pradesh apart. Recognising the state’s journey from modest beginnings to becoming a beacon of hill development, the Governor credited the unwavering dedication to its citizens for the progress. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the same spirit of determination will propel the state towards continued progress and prosperity.

Himachal came into existence on April 15, 1948 with the merger of 30 small hill princely hill states. “The rich culture, high traditions and natural beauty are the distinctive identity of Dev Bhoomi,” the Governor said.

“This small hill state started its journey with meagre resources and today the state has emerged as the front-runner of hill development setting an example for other states to follow. The credit goes to the honest people, their passion and determination towards achieving the goals set. I hope that this zeal continues in future as well to keep the pace of development going”, said Shukla.

“Since youth were the real wealth of a nation, it becomes our moral duty to encourage and empower them to channelise their energy towards nation building as this will not only save them from falling prey to drugs but will also encourage others to join the crusade against this social evil. We need to rope in all the sections of society to join hands against drug abuse and completely uproot this evil from within the society,” Shukla said

The Governor paid tribute to the great freedom fighters of the state who were the real heroes in making Himachal a self-reliant state. He also paid homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the nation.

The Governor appealed to all the citizens to exercise their right to franchise and to ensure their cent percent participation in the Utsav of Democracy. A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and other officials were present on the occasion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Pratibha Singh #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar

Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas