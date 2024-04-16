Himachal Day celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The 77th Himachal Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour today. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unfurled the tricolour and took salute of an impressive march past.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with state Congress president Pratibha Singh.

Shukla presided over the state-level Himachal Day function held here on the historic Ridge. The march past was led by Parade Commander IPS Abhishek in which contingents of state police, Home Guards, Bharat Scouts and guides and NCC cadets also participated.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh were also present on the occasion.

The Governor, while congratulating the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day, highlighted the rich heritage and natural splendour that defines this hill state. Emphasising the role of its honest and hardworking people, he commended their resilience in overcoming geographical and economic challenges to drive rapid development in the state.

He lauded the peaceful atmosphere and social harmony as hallmarks that set Himachal Pradesh apart. Recognising the state’s journey from modest beginnings to becoming a beacon of hill development, the Governor credited the unwavering dedication to its citizens for the progress. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the same spirit of determination will propel the state towards continued progress and prosperity.

Himachal came into existence on April 15, 1948 with the merger of 30 small hill princely hill states. “The rich culture, high traditions and natural beauty are the distinctive identity of Dev Bhoomi,” the Governor said.

“This small hill state started its journey with meagre resources and today the state has emerged as the front-runner of hill development setting an example for other states to follow. The credit goes to the honest people, their passion and determination towards achieving the goals set. I hope that this zeal continues in future as well to keep the pace of development going”, said Shukla.

“Since youth were the real wealth of a nation, it becomes our moral duty to encourage and empower them to channelise their energy towards nation building as this will not only save them from falling prey to drugs but will also encourage others to join the crusade against this social evil. We need to rope in all the sections of society to join hands against drug abuse and completely uproot this evil from within the society,” Shukla said

The Governor paid tribute to the great freedom fighters of the state who were the real heroes in making Himachal a self-reliant state. He also paid homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the nation.

The Governor appealed to all the citizens to exercise their right to franchise and to ensure their cent percent participation in the Utsav of Democracy. A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.

Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and other officials were present on the occasion.

